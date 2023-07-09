Transfer: Arsenal expected to announce £143m deal for Rice and Timber;Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Arsenal expected to announce £143m Rice and Timber deals

Arsenal are edging closer to an official announcement over the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Reports yesterday stated that both players have now passed their respective medicals in north London before moves from West Ham and Ajax. Arsenal will pay a club-record £100m up front for England midfielder Rice – also a new record fee for a British player – with another £5m in add-ons. Meanwhile, versatile Dutch defender Timber will cost an initial £34.2m plus another £4.3m in add-ons. It can’t be long now until we get official confirmation from Arsenal!

Chelsea open talks for Balogun

Chelsea have ‘opened talks with Arsenal ‘s Folarin Balogun’ as their search for a new centre forward continues. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games. Born in New York, Balogun also ended the season by resolving his international future by becoming a senior international for USA and scoring his first goal against Canada last month. There is now a chance Balogun could stay in London, with Football Transfers reporting the Blues have entered talks with the striker.

Premier League clubs eye Dest

Sergino Dest is one of those names that regularly gets linked with a move to the Premier League. Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the past, although they appear to have moved on. A move to England could still be on the cards however. However to Mundo Deportivo, Crystal Palace and Fulham have emerged as suitors. A deal could potentially cost around €17m (£14.5m).

SportClub (

)