Transfer: Arsenal don’t want to sell Thomas Partey; Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Arsenal don’t want to sell Partey

Arsenal have no interest in offloading Thomas Partey in the final weeks of the window. Express Sport understands the midfielder has been subject of interest from Fenerbahce in recent days. But Arsenal are planning to keep Partey and have no interest in entertaining offers. It would take an irresistible proposal to alter that stance. Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs had showed interest earlier in the window.

SOURCE: Express Sport

Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Arsenal are ‘considering’ to make an offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona, according to Twitter user @ Blxck. The Gunners are said to be eyeing Barcelona’s difficult financial situation with their proposal to be between around €60-70million (£51.3-£59.9m).

SOURCE: @ Blxck

Battle over Belgian starlet

Liverpool and Fulham are set to square off in a battle to sign Rennes centre-back Arthur Theate. The Belgium international enjoyed a strong first season in Ligue 1 last time out, even chipping in with five goals and one assist following a move from Italian side Bologna for around £16m. L’Equipe claim that the Reds and Premier League rivals Fulham are keen on 26-year-old Theate, who’s notably left-footed. French outfit Rennes have him under contract until 2026.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

