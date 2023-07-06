Transfer: Arsenal Confirms Granit Xhaka’s Departure, Atlético Madrid Secures Azpilicueta’s Signing

Arsenal Confirms Granit Xhaka’s Departure

Arsenal has officially announced the departure of Granit Xhaka after his impressive seven-year stint with the club. The talented midfielder joins Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in a highly anticipated €25 million deal.

Atlético Madrid Secures Azpilicueta’s Signing

In a surprising turn of events, Atlético Madrid has secured the services of César Azpilicueta from Chelsea. The Spanish defender has signed a one-year contract with the club after mutually terminating his deal with Chelsea. This unexpected move suggests that Atlético Madrid is bolstering its defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

Manchester United Increases Offer for Onana

In an exciting development, Manchester United has raised their bid for André Onana, according to trusted sources. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirms that the new offer is valued at €50 million, including add-ons. This offer comprises a base fee of approximately €45 million, with an additional €5 million included as potential add-ons.

It is worth noting that Inter initially demanded a €60 million package for Onana. However, insiders believe that a revised offer of €55 million may be sufficient to secure the deal.

Reiss Nelson Commits to Arsenal

Exciting news for Arsenal fans as Reiss Nelson signs a new long-term contract that runs until June 2027. This demonstrates the club’s belief in his potential and development. Additionally, the agreement includes an option to extend the contract until 2028, further highlighting Nelson’s importance to the team’s future.

Bayer Leverkusen Acquires Hofmann

Bayer Leverkusen has successfully secured the talents of Jonas Hofmann from Borussia M’Gladbach. The transfer is reportedly worth €10 million, with Hofmann signing a four-year contract with his new club. This move signifies Bayer Leverkusen’s ambition to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.

Manchester United Sets Sights on Højlund

Manchester United is reportedly preparing a substantial bid to acquire Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta. The English club believes they can secure the talented player’s services for approximately £50 million. This potential acquisition highlights Manchester United’s commitment to strengthening their team and competing for top honors in the upcoming season.

