Transfer: Arsenal confident of signing Bitello; Man United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’

Arsenal confident of signing Bitello

Arsenal are said to be confident of completing the signing of Bitello. Along with Mohammed Kudus at Ajax, the Brazilian starlet has become the new focus of Arsenal’s summer transfer intentions after the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. The battle for Gremio’s highly-rated 23-year-old midfielder is said to be fierce, with plenty of rival interest, though 90min.com report that Arsenal are hopeful of winning the race amid ongoing negotiations over the Edu-picked target. Gremio are said to want a fee of £8.5m for Bitello, also being tracked by Monaco, Porto and Zenit St Petersburg.

SOURCE: 90min

United ‘table new £53m bid for Hojlund’

United have reportedly submitted a new £53m bid with £4.2m add-ons for Rasmus Hojlund. Sport Italia also claims that Atalanta are looking for around £60m for their striker – the maximum United have said they will pay for the Dane. It’s thought the offer of delayed add-ons could convince the Serie A club to let Hojlund depart for less than their asking price.

SOURCE: Sport Italia

Zak Jules: Exeter City sign MK Dons defender for undisclosed fee

Exeter City have signed Milton Keynes Dons centre back Zak Jules for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old has agreed an initial one-year deal with the option of a second and becomes the eighth new player to join the Grecians. The former Scotland youth international began his career at Reading’s academy and has played more than 150 EFL games.

SOURCE: BBC

