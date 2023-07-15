Transfer: Arsenal complete signing of Declan Rice; Man Utd working on deal to sign Zion Suzuki

Arsenal complete signing of Rice

Arsenal has signed former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice from English Premier League rivals West Ham. The Hammers confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Rice to move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee. Declan Rice started his football journey in Chelsea academy before moving to West Ham. The Blues wanted him back but he opted for a move to their rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United Working On Zion’s Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Zion Suzuki’s contract is being worked on by Manchester United. One of the alternatives for a backup goalie is the Japanese goalkeeper, and negotiations are now underway on the player side. No discussions have yet taken place with Urawa Reds since Man United is preoccupied with the closing of the André Onana transaction.

Manny Monthe: Northampton Town sign former Walsall defender

Manny Monthe has signed a two-year deal to join League One club Northampton Town for the new season.

Defender Monthe, 28, moves to Sixfields from Walsall, where he played 93 games across his two years. He has had three promotions during his career, one at Forest Green Rovers and two with Tranmere Rovers.

