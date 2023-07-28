Transfer: Arsenal closing in on deal for Bitello; Man United make contact over deal for Pavard

Arsenal close in on Bitello

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Gremio midfielder Bitello. According to TMW, the Gunners saw a bid £6.8million bid for the 23-year-old rejected but are close to his valuation. Gremio want closer to £8.6m for the midfielder, so the fee is not out of Arsenal’s reach.

SOURCE: TMW

United make Pavard contact

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard ahead of a possible transfer. That’s according to reports in Germany that claim that the Red Devils hold a vested interest in the versatile star. Liverpool and Manchester City also like the Frenchman, as his future in Germany is unclear following the arrival of Kim Min-jae from Napoli.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Newcastle return for Zaniolo

Newcastle are back in the race for Italian winger Nicolo Zaniolo, after previously been linked before he left Roma for Galatasaray. Now as Wilfried Zaha’s new team-mate, he has impressed in Turkey but TuttoMercatoWeb believe that Bewcastle and teams in Serie A have set their sights on the 24-year-old. The Turkish side have no intention of selling their star man just a few months after signing him for £12million, but the Magpies have retained their interest.

SOURCE: TuttoMercatoWeb

