Transfer: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd chasing Kudus, Arsenal close in on Gremio midifielder, Bitello

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd chasing Kudus

Arsenal face competition from both Chelsea and Manchester United for playmaker Mohammed Kudus, report the Daily Mirror. The Ajax and Ghana playmaker – who scored 18 goals and assisted seven more last season – is thought to be rated at £40 million.

The Gunners are also reportedly interested in £45m-rated winger Michael Olise, 21, who played all bar one game for Crystal Palace last season.

Arsenal close in on Gremio midifielder, Bitello

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Gremio midfielder Bitello. According to TMW, the Gunners saw a bid £6.8million bid for the 23-year-old rejected but are close to his valuation. Gremio want closer to £8.6m for the midfielder, so the fee is not out of Arsenal’s reach.

Tuchel admits Bayern are chasing No 9

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted his side are after a new No 9 this summer, report the Daily Mail. This comes after the Bundesliga club twice had bids turned down for Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

On Thursday, Sky Sports reported Paris Saint-Germain believe they are “in the mix” to sign Kane this summer if Tottenham decide to sell the England captain.

Saints turn down West Ham bid for Ward-Prowse

Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox has confirmed the club rejected a bid from West Ham United for captain James Ward-Prowse. Sky Sports has been told the bid was worth £20m – £17m initial payment plus £3m in performance related add-ons. Wilcox says the club don’t have to sell but will consider the right offer.

West Ham are expected to go back in with an improved bid.

