Transfer: Arsenal agree £30m deal to sign Raya; Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Deivid Washington

Arsenal agree £30m deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brentford to sign goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports. The Gunners saw their £23 million opening bid for Raya rejected by Brentford earlier this month. Brentford, who signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg for £11m this summer, had demanded a £40m fee for Raya. However, Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Arsenal and Brentford have agreed a £30m deal for the Spaniard, including add-ons.

Chelsea reach verbal agreement to sign Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached verbal agreement to sign Deivid Washington from Santos. A fee of €15m plus €5m add-ons has been agreed between both clubs. The player has already agreed a long term contract with Chelsea and both clubs are preparing documents. Chelsea will now decide whether they will loan the young striker to Strasbourg or keep him in first team.

Liverpool goalkeeper heading to Holland

Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski has agreed a loan move to Dutch side Den Bosch for 2023-24, subject to international clearance. According to the club website, the 20-year-old Polish youth international aims to build up further senior experience following previous temporary spells with Caernarfon Town and Radomiak Radom.

