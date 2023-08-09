Transfer: Arsenal agree £30m deal to sign Raya; Chelsea considering move for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal agree £30m deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brentford to sign goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports. The Gunners saw their £23 million opening bid for Raya rejected by Brentford earlier this month. Brentford, who signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg for £11m this summer, had demanded a £40m fee for Raya. However, Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Arsenal and Brentford have agreed a £30m deal for the Spaniard, including add-ons.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea considering making move for Vlahovic

Chelsea are considering making a new offer for Dusan Vlahovic as Christopher Nkunku’s knee injury will keep him out for months. Nkunku, who only joined the Blues this summer, was ruled out an “extended period” after he picked up a knee injury in their pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund last week. According to sources at ESPN, that blow has triggered conversations at Stamford Bridge about signing another forward to cover Nkunku’s absence.

SOURCE: ESPN

Man Utd ‘unwilling’ to sanction Dean Henderson transfer

Manchester United aren’t willing to let Dean Henderson undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest as he looks to leave Old Trafford this summer. Forest are keen to put the England international through a rigorous medical, which United fear could aggravate his current injury, and as a result won’t sanction it, reports The Sun.

SOURCE: The Sun

SportClub (

)