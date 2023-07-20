Transfer: Andre Onana Completes Man United Medical; Chelsea could sign £70m Marco Verratti

Onana Completes Man United Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Onana has completed his Manchester United medical taste as he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford. The player is set to sign the contract after which an Official announcement is expected.

Chelsea could sign £70m Marco Verratti

Chelsea could sign PSG midfielder Marco Verratti this summer, Sky Sports report. The Italian midfielder played under Pochettino and could now be set to leave the French sides before the end of the window with a valuation of around £70million.

Newcastle agree Barnes fee

Newcastle are on the verge of signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City after agreeing a £38m fee, claim the Athletic. Barnes has been one of Newcastle’s top targets this summer and it appears Eddie Howe has now got his man. The report states that agreeing personal terms with Barnes, who was Leicester’s top scorer last season, ‘are not expected to be an issue’.

