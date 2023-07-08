SPORT

Transfer: Andre Onana close to joining Man Utd; Man Utd hold positive talks over deal for Hojlund



Onana close to joining Man Utd

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are really close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The cameroonian has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and the deal will be sealed by the end of the week.

Manchester United ‘hold positive talks over Rasmus Hojlund deal’

Manchester United have reportedly held positive talks over a potential deal for Atalanta BC striker Rasmus Hojlund. After recently completing the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, the Red Devils are now prioritising a new goalkeeper and striker. According to Sky Sports , the Red Devils are continuing to hold talks with Atalanta, which are said to be “positive”. The report claims that Man United are not expecting personal terms to be an issue, with Hojlund keen to complete a move to Old Trafford.

Done deal: Rennes sign Enzo Le Fee

Rennes have completed the signing of in-demand Enzo Le Fee from Ligue 1 rivals Lorient. Le Fee is a tipped for a big future in the game and is one of the brightest talents emerging from France.

