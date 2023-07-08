Transfer: Andre Onana close to joining Man Utd; Arsenal keen on signing £51m Moussa Diaby

Onana close to joining Man Utd

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are really close to signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The cameroonian has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils and the deal will be sealed by the end of the week.

Arsenal keen on signing Diaby

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of Premier League sides this summer. Arsenal could potentially explore a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer according to journalist Dean Jones. Reports have stated that the German side are holding out for £51m for one of their star assets The report also mentions that Arsenal are joined in the race for the Frenchman by Manchester United, Newcastle United, and the forward’s former side Paris Saint-Germain.

Tom Glover, Morgan Rogers and Sam Silvera: Middlesbrough bring in trio

Middlesbrough have signed Central Coast Mariners winger Sam Silvera and ex-Melbourne keeper Tom Glover on three-year deals and Manchester City forward Morgan Rogers on a four-year deal. Australia Under-23 international Silvera, 22, joins for an undisclosed fee after 54 appearances in two spells with the Mariners. Former Spurs keeper Glover, 25, played 106 games for the Victorian club. Rogers, 20, ended last season on loan in the Championship with Blackpool.

