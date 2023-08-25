Transfer: Amrabat waiting for Man Utd to make formal move; Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Sofyan Amrabat waiting for Man Utd to make formal move

Fiorentina and Sofyan Amrabat are waiting for Manchester United to make a formal move, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Morocco international has been linked with the Red Devils for several weeks, but the club have yet to make an approach to land his signature. Sheth has now revealed that both Fiorentina and Amrabat are waiting for United’s opening bid. United boss Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Amrbabat. The 27-year-old also has a good relationship with the Dutchman, who managed him at Utrecht. The Red Devils are currently focusing on another midfield exit before they can pursue a deal for Amrabat, who is now training individually at Fiorentina.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Ivan Toney

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both monitoring his situation, according to the Times. The Bees value the 27-year-old striker at £80 million and he is expected to leave during the winter transfer window when he would have completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. Toney is already preparing to switch agents as he prepares to change clubs, and both Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to battle for his services. Toney’s suspension ends on January 16 but he will be eligible to join up with manager Thomas Frank’s squad in September for training as he would have served half of his ban by then.

Fraser set for Southampton loan

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is poised to join Southampton, according to Sky Sports. The Scotland international has been training away from the first-team group at St James’ Park and will link up with the Saints for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

