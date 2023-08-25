Transfer: Amrabat waiting for Man United to make formal move; Arsenal agree deal to loan Tierney

Sofyan Amrabat waiting for Man Utd to make formal move

Fiorentina and Sofyan Amrabat are waiting for Manchester United to make a formal move, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Morocco international has been linked with the Red Devils for several weeks, but the club have yet to make an approach to land his signature. Sheth has now revealed that both Fiorentina and Amrabat are waiting for United’s opening bid. United boss Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Amrbabat. The 27-year-old also has a good relationship with the Dutchman, who managed him at Utrecht. The Red Devils are currently focusing on another midfield exit before they can pursue a deal for Amrabat, who is now training individually at Fiorentina.

SOURCE: Dharmesh Sheth

Arsenal agree deal to loan Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have agreed to send Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad on loan. According to The Athletic, the left-back is keen on the switch as it means far more playing time and the offer of Champions League football. Newcastle and Celtic were also keen, but it is the Spanish side who have won the race.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Joel Piroe: Leeds United sign striker from Swansea City for £10m-plus

Leeds United have signed striker Joel Piroe from Swansea City on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, which is believed to be more than £10m. Piroe, 24, had been linked with a host of clubs having scored 46 goals in 96 Swansea appearances. Swansea’s Championship rivals Leeds won the race for the former PSV Eindhoven player, who had only a year to run on his contract in south Wales.

SOURCE: BBC

