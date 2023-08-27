SPORT

Transfer: Amrabat waiting for Man United move; Man United considering move for Sergio Reguilon

Sofyan Amrabat waiting for Man United move

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Moroccan international midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has now been left out of the Fiorentina squad because of transfer speculations. The 26-year-old is no longer going to play or train with the club’s first team until his situation is resolved. Apparently, the midfielder has been waiting for Manchester United since the end of June and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure an agreement to sign him.

Manchester United considering move for Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United are weighing up a move for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Sergio Reguilon. United are currently grappling with an injury crisis, especially in the left-back position. A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Luke Shaw sustained a muscle injury that is expected to keep him out of action for a prolonged period. It was subsequently relayed that the injury could be worse than originally thought and there are genuine fears Shaw could be sidelined for months.

PSG agree Verratti sale

An agreement has been reached between PSG and Al-Arabi for Marco Verratti, according to French media reports. The Qatari club are expected to finalise the arrival of the Italian midfielder in the coming days.

