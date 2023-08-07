Transfer: Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move; Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Amrabat prepared to wait to seal Man United move

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat is prepared to wait in order to seal his transfer to the Red Devils from Fiorentina. That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, after United were originally unable to meet the Serie A club’s asking price amid their own financial concerns. United likely need to offload both Donny van de Beek and Fred in order to reach Fiorentina’s £26million valuation of the Moroccan. However, United are not under pressure to sell the pair swiftly as Amrabat is ready to bide his time to make a move happen.

SOURCE: Ben Jacobs

Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Chelsea are readying a third offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Times. Caicedo was left out of the Seagulls’ squad for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with the club claiming it was due to a hamstring strain. However, it is likely due to the ongoing interest from Chelsea. The Blues have seen a £80million bid rejected last week and will return with a new offer. Brighton are using Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal as a yard stick and want £100m for the Ecuador international.

SOURCE: The Times

What De Zerbi has said about Caicedo

Moises Caicedo was left out of Brighton’s squad for their friendly with Rayo Vallecano, with a fresh bid from Chelsea anticipated. Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi put the absence down to an injury for the Ecuador international, before shedding more light on the wider situation. “If Moises leaves, we will find another important player. If Moises stays, I’ll be happy for us,” the Italian said, per The Evening Standard. “It’s not my problem. At Brighton, it’s possible to lose some players; we always move forward.”

SOURCE: Evening Standard

