Transfer: Amrabat has agreed to join Man United; Barca could sign Joao Felix if Dembele leaves

Manchester United appear to be in complete control of Sofyan Amrabat’s transfer situation despite interest from Saudi Arabia for the midfielder’s services. Al-Ahli, who have already signed the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Robert Firmino, are pressing to secure the signing of the Morocco international. However, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the 26-year-old has given priority to a move to Manchester United, having already reached an agreement over personal terms with the English club.

SOURCE: Alfredo Pedulla

Joao Felix has made little secret of his love for Barcelona as he looks to leave Atletico Madrid. The Portugal forward has been left in limbo after Chelsea opted not to sign him on a permanent basis despite some promising flashes during his time at Stamford Bridge. Banished from the first-team under Diego Simeone, the 23-year-old has publicly stated his love for the Camp Nou giants. Now, he could get his wish to join them. According to Spanish publication Sport, they could move for Felix if Ousmane Dembele joins Paris Saint-Germain.

SOURCE: Sport

Swansea City have signed Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth on a season-long loan and have brought in forward Mykola Kukharevych from French club Troyes for an undisclosed fee. They are also close to bringing in Newcastle right-back Harrison Ashby on loan for 2023-24. Rushworth, 22, played 46 games during an impressive loan spell at League One Lincoln City last season.

SOURCE: BBC

