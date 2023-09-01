SPORT

Transfer: Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical, Man Utd struggling to offload Greenwood

Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical

Sofyan Amrabat has already completed part of his Manchester United medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. He claims the Fiorentina midfielder is now set to jet into Manchester to complete the formalities of his loan switch.

Man Utd struggling to offload Greenwood

Manchester United are struggling to offload Mason Greenwood before the transfer deadline, after deciding against reintegrating him to the squad. The Manchester Evening have claimed that there is little interest from Saudi Arabia and despite fielding several enquiries, clubs have been reluctant to sign the 21-year-old. It seems unlikely that he will leave Old Trafford before tonight’s 11.00pm deadline, despite reported interest from Lazio and Getafe.

Cody Drameh: Birmingham City sign Leeds United full-back on loan

Birmingham City have signed Leeds United’s England Under-21 defender Cody Drameh on a season-long loan. The Blues have made the right-back their 12th signing of the summer as they seek to extend their unbeaten start to the Championship season. Drameh spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton, helping the Hatters go up to the Premier League.

