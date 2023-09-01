Transfer: Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical, Liverpool reject £150 Salah bid

Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical

Sofyan Amrabat has already completed part of his Manchester United medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. He claims the Fiorentina midfielder is now set to jet into Manchester to complete the formalities of his loan switch.

Liverpool reject £150 Salah bid

Liverpool have rejected a formal £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for the services of Mohamed Salah, according to Sky Sports . The Reds are said to have informed Al-Ittihad in no uncertain terms that Salah is not for sale. The proposal reportedly included plenty of significant add-ons but Liverpool are desperate for the Egyptian winger to stay at Anfield.

DONE DEAL: Wolves land Doyle

Wolves have signed Tommy Doyle from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal with a £5million option to make it permanent. The 21-year-old joins after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United – and moves in the opposite direction to Matheus Nunes, who is joining City for £47million.

