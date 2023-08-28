Transfer: Al-Ittihad willing to offer €150m to sign Salah; Smith Rowe linked with move to Chelsea

Al-Ittihad willing to offer €150m to sign Salah

Al-Ittihad are reportedly wiling to spend around €150m (£130m) to sign Liverpool forward Mo Salah. The Egyptian is at the heart of serious interest over in Saudi Arabia, with reports claiming that he is set to undergo a medical in Dubai. According to American outlet CBS, they are willing to offer Liverpool around £130m. That deal will see the Reds receive a guaranteed €100m (£89m), with a fair chunk of add-ons included in the deal.

SOURCE: CBS Sports

Emile Smith Rowe linked with a shock move to Chelsea

Chelsea have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the final week of this summer’s transfer window. The Gunners’ focus is on outgoings at the moment, but the last player Arsenal supporters want to see leave this week is 23-year-old Smith Rowe, who is a fan favourite at the Emirates. Now, in what is some worrying news, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Smith Rowe’s name came up when he was enquiring about Chelsea’s list of potential targets for the final week of the window.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Matheus Nunes goes on strike to force Man City move

Matheus Nunes has gone on strike in a bid to force through his move to Manchester City. Nunes informed Wolves of his intention to stop training and his desire to join City, who are determined to sign the midfielder. City have had an offer of £50million turned down by Wolves, but are determined to land Nunes and are ready to return with a final bid in the region of £60m, inclusive of add-ons.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

