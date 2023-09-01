Transfer: Al-Ittihad set to submit £175m for Salah; Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical

Al-Ittihad set to submit £175m for Salah

Liverpool are braced for Al-Ittihad to return with second bid for Mohamed Salah as we get closer to the transfer deadline. The Reds rebuffed a huge offer earlier today – but the Saudi Pro League outfit are expected to return with an improved bid which could be north of £175million.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Amrabat ‘completes’ first part of Man Utd medical

Sofyan Amrabat has already completed part of his Manchester United medical, according to Fabrizio Romano. He claims the Fiorentina midfielder is now set to jet into Manchester to complete the formalities of his loan switch.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Maguire and McTominay to stay

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay will remain at Manchester United. Both have been linked with moves away this summer and it’s understood West Ham failed to sign the duo. Ten Hag said in his press conferece: “I think we have done good business. We constructed a strong squad and we are ready for the fight.”

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

