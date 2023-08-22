Transfer: Al-Ettifaq considering £10m-a-year offer for Greenwood; Chelsea contact Balogun over move

Al-Ettifaq ‘considering £10m-a-year’ Greenwood offer

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Mason Greenwood after it was announced he would be leaving Manchester United. Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February. United then launched an internal investigation and they announced on Monday that the striker would leave the club and attempt to rebuild his career elsewhere. The Sun are now reporting that Al-Ettifaq are preparing to offer Greenwood a £10m-a-year contract, while both Roma and Galatasaray are also interested in signing him. Al-Ettifaq are currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and signed the likes of Jordan Henderson and Moussa Dembele this summer.

SOURCE: The Sun

Chelsea contact Balogun over move

Chelsea have sounded out Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun in a bid to boost their attack before deadline day. The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea after Mauricio Pochettino’s side failed to create any clear second-half chances in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. Balogun was clinical on loan at Reims last season having scored 21 league goals in 37 matches in France but is open to leaving the Emirates Stadium for Chelsea. Arsenal are aware of Chelsea’s interest and want around £50million for their striker, who is out of contract in June 2025.

SOURCE: Evening Standard

Sergio Ramos On The Verge Of Joining Besiktas

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos is reportedly set to join Turkish giants Besiktas. According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouana, Besiktas are set to beat rivals Galatasaray to Ramos’ signature. He is on the verge of joining Senol Gunes’ side following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Ramos, 37, has been a free agent since leaving the Parisians earlier this summer. He was touted for a move to the Saudi Pro League to join his former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. However, the Spaniard’s camp are now waiting for the final proposal from Besiktas and their president Ahmed Nur Cebi. He looks set to remain in Europe but head to Turkey.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

