Transfer: Al-Ettifaq ‘considering £10m-a-year’ Greenwood offer; Man United want Toney in January

Al-Ettifaq ‘considering £10m-a-year’ Greenwood offer

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Mason Greenwood after it was announced he would be leaving Manchester United. Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February. United then launched an internal investigation and they announced on Monday that the striker would leave the club and attempt to rebuild his career elsewhere. The Sun are now reporting that Al-Ettifaq are preparing to offer Greenwood a £10m-a-year contract, while both Roma and Galatasaray are also interested in signing him. Al-Ettifaq are currently managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and signed the likes of Jordan Henderson and Moussa Dembele this summer.

SOURCE: The Sun

Man United want Toney in January

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid to bring Ivan Toney to the club in January. The striker is currently banned from playing football until late in January after being found guilty of breaching the Football Association’s betting rules. Football Transfers claim United have already spoken to Toney and Erik ten Hag feels the striker would complement summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. Tottenham are also interested.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Brighton’s Caicedo replacement

Foot Mercato in France report that Brighton have a €30million deal in place to sign Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba. The Seagulls are keen to replenish their ranks after selling Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and have identified the 19-year-old talent.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

