Transfer: 5 Done deals; Arsenal to ‘finalize’ Rice deal today; M/Utd reject Galatasaray’s Fred offer

Declan Rice transfer to Arsenal will be finalized today and the England international will become the Gunners second summer arrival after Kai Havertz. According to Florian Plettenberg, last paperworks are ready to be signed.

Galatasaray have approached Manchester United to sign Fred this summer but their opening proposal for the Brazilian has been rejected by the Red Devils. According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee was below expectations.

Besiktas submit offer for Holding

According to David Ornstein, Besiktas have submitted an offer worth €2.5m to sign Arsenal centre-back, Rob Holding who has a year left on his current contract with an option for a further year. However, the fee is far below what the Gunners might consider to sell the 27-year-old and it will be rejected.

DONE DEALS;

AC Milan have signed winger Christian Pulisic from Chelsea for €22m on a four-year contract

Angelino has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig

Mainz have signed centre-back Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool on a season-long loan

Qatari club Al Rayyan have confirmed the arrival of Rodrigo Moreno on a permanent deal from Leeds United

Bournemouth have signed Romain Faivre from Lyon for £13m. He has been loaned him to Lorient for the season.

BSfutbol (

)