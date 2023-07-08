Tournaments Won By England Youth Sides in The Last 10 Years

In recent years, England’s youth football teams have been dominating the international stage, clinching numerous titles and showcasing their immense talent. According to a report by Squawka, England’s young stars have won an impressive array of tournaments in the last decade, proving their mettle and indicating a bright future for English football.

To kick things off, the U16 team secured victory at the Montaigu Tournament in 2015, a prestigious competition that features top teams from around the world. This success set the tone for what was to come for the English youth sides.

Moving up the age brackets, the U17 team made their mark in 2014 by winning the European Championship. This triumph further highlighted the potential of the future stars donning the English jersey. Additionally, they also clinched the U17 World Cup title in 2017, further solidifying their dominance on the global stage.

Not to be outdone, the U19 team brought home not one, but two European Championship titles in both 2017 and 2022. This impressive display of skill and teamwork demonstrated the strength in depth within England’s youth setup.

Furthermore, the U20 team etched their name in history by emerging as champions in the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup. This accomplishment was a testament to the hard work put in by the players and the coaching staff, as they proved themselves as the best youth team in the world.

Last but not least, the U21 team secured their place in the record books by winning the European Championship in 2023, cementing England’s status as a powerhouse in youth football.

TrendingGist001 (

)