Tottenham Will Hold A Meeting On Wednesday To Sign Former Manchester City Player.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold a meeting with Sporting CP on Wednesday, January 24 about the signing of former Manchester City right-back Pedro Porro. Spurs have long been interested in the Spaniard and want to lure him to North London during the January transfer window. According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade ( Sports Witness), the two clubs will meet on Wednesday to discuss a deal for Porro. It has been noted that the encounter will make or break the Spaniard’s ability to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sporting will not listen to offers below 45 million euros, which is the former Manchester City defender’s release clause. They are hesitant to sell Porro, 23, this month due to his importance alongside Ruben Amorim. Furthermore, they believe there will be better opportunities to sell the rights this summer. He made 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists. The Spaniard still has two years left on his contract at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Porro joined Manchester City in 2019 from Spanish side Girona for 12 million euros but has yet to make a first-team appearance. He spent a season on loan at Real Valladolid in 2019–20 before joining Sporting on a two-year loan. The Primeira Liga giants signed him permanently last summer from Manchester City for €8.5 million.

