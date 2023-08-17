Tottenham vs Manchester United: kick-off time, Venue & team news

Tottenham is set to contest their inaugural Premier League home game under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, as they welcome Manchester United to their turf.

Encouraging indicators emerged for Spurs during their away draw against Brentford as they navigated the early stages of life without the presence of Harry Kane. While attaining perfection remains a work in progress, a similar sentiment applies to Manchester United.

United narrowly secured victory against Wolves, albeit in a contentious manner, on Monday, revealing a performance that was far from their peak.

Nevertheless, the forthcoming clash poses a substantial early challenge for Postecoglou’s squad and their trajectory under his leadership.

Vital details for the upcoming fixture are as follows: The Tottenham vs Man Utd showdown is slated for a 5.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 19, 2023. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will serve as the backdrop for this high-stakes encounter.

Turning to team news, concerns arise over the potential absence of Cristian Romero from the Spurs lineup. The defender suffered a head injury during the draw at Brentford. In addition, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Bryan Gil remain sidelined.

On the Manchester United side, Lisandro Martinez’s participation hangs in the balance due to a minor ankle injury unveiled subsequent to their triumph over Wolves. Rasmus Hojlund’s debut is still pending, and players like Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are unavailable.

As the stage is set for Tottenham and Manchester United to face off, the spotlight is on Postecoglou’s charges and their evolution under his guidance, promising a captivating showdown between two footballing giants.

