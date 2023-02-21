Tottenham vs Chelsea: Check Out The Confirmed Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Premier League Showdown

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the most expected games of the ongoing English Premier League season will be staged this weekend in London, where Tottenham Hotspur will square off against each other in a bid to get a victory to boost their respective ambitions.

The Blues are yet to register a victory in their last four English Premier League matches, and they will enter the game against Tottenham this weekend in search of a victory to end the winless run and to also improve their stand in the league standings.

Fresh from the impressive 2-0 win over West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for another crucial three points to boost their top-four finish ambition. Spurs currently occupy the 4th spot in the latest Premier League table, and a win over Chelsea will further strengthen their pace in the league title race.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Tottenham will play host to Chelsea in their Premier League match of the season on Sunday, February 26.

