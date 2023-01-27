Tottenham Next Five Fixtures Compared To Manchester united, Man City And Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Monday night’s 1-0 victory against Fulham was a step in the right way for Tottenham’s ambitions of achieving back-to-back Champions League finishes. Harry Kane equaled Jimmy Greaves’ record as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer with 266 goals during this game.

The England international surpassed the milestone with a perfectly-placed shot past Bernd Leno in first-half stoppage time, netting his 199th goal in 300 Premier League outings for the club.

Kane’s goal came arguably against the run of play at Craven Cottage, with Fulham having the best of the chances in the first 45 minutes. However, Antonio Conte’s players fought back to reclaim the lead and secure a much-needed victory.

Spurs presently trail Manchester United and Newcastle by three points in the hunt for a top-four finish. Their Champions League adversaries, on the other hand, have a game in hand following last week’s 4-2 loss to Manchester City. The Premier League now takes a back seat to the FA Cup this weekend, ahead of a busy February.

Preston vs Tottenham

Spurs’ next FA Cup match is against Championship side Preston North End. Conte is unlikely to make drastic changes with the team having not won a trophy since 2008. The league resumes the next Sunday with the rematch versus championship contenders Manchester City.

After beating Tottenham and Wolves last week, Pep Guardiola’s team has cut the distance on Arsenal to five points. If Spurs are to return to the Champions League, they must perform well in difficult games.

Leicester vs Tottenham

A trip to Leicester City comes at an ideal time for Conte’s team in what has previously proven to be a difficult fixture for Spurs. Brendan Rodgers’ side has lost all but one of their league games since the return of domestic play, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone.

Tottenham will be hoping that their key players will be too hot to handle against the Foxes, who have not won a league game since 2022.

Tottenham vs West Ham

West Ham, another team struggling for form at the foot of the table, visits Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the middle of February, hoping to dent their London rivals’ end-of-season ambitions.

David Moyes’ side defeated Everton 2-0 to relieve pressure on the Hammers, who had fallen to the bottom of the standings. Similar to the Leicester trip, winning these games will be critical to Spurs’ top-four ambitions.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Conte’s team will play another London derby against Graham Potter’s Chelsea next. The Blues, like Leicester and West Ham, have suffered this season as their playing squad has been overhauled at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea might be clicking with their six new recruits by the time this match takes place and become a real Champions League contender. Tottenham have a challenging fixture, as they have failed to win any of their last seven games, losing five.

Wolves vs Tottenham

The opening game of the month will be a difficult trip to the West Midlands to play Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves. The Wanderers’ play has improved since the Spaniard’s arrival, although they are still in the relegation zone due to goal difference.

Spurs have relished their visits to Molineux in recent years, and they have not lost there since February 2010. Since Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018, all three defeats have come at home.

