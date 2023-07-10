Tottenham is standing firm in their refusal to accept a fixed fee of €80m for star striker Kane

Tottenham Hotspur is standing firm in their refusal to accept a fixed fee of €80 million for star striker Harry Kane. Sources close to the London club have revealed that this amount is well below their valuation of the player and is not enough to convince them to part ways with their prized asset. Bayern Munich, however, remains persistent in their pursuit of Kane and is determined to make progress on this deal.

Harry Kane has established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football. His consistent performances for Tottenham have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe, and Bayern Munich is no exception. The German giants view Kane as a crucial addition to their squad and are keen to secure his services.

However, negotiations between the two clubs have hit a roadblock due to a significant disparity in valuation. While €80 million may seem like a substantial offer, it falls far short of Tottenham’s expectations for their star striker. Sources close to Spurs indicate that the club will not budge on their stance and are firm in their resolution to hold on to Kane.

Tottenham’s reluctance to part ways with their talismanic forward is understandable. Kane’s influence on the team goes beyond just his goalscoring prowess. As the club captain, his leadership and ability to perform in critical moments have endeared him to fans and management alike. Losing such a vital player would undoubtedly have a significant impact on Tottenham’s aspirations.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, remains hopeful of making progress in their pursuit of Kane. The Bavarian giants are reportedly exploring various avenues to bridge the gap between their offer and Tottenham’s valuation. However, it remains uncertain whether a compromise can be reached that satisfies both parties.

As the transfer window progresses, the situation surrounding Harry Kane’s future will undoubtedly continue to be a subject of intense speculation. It remains to be seen whether Bayern will eventually meet Tottenham’s valuation or if the English striker will remain in North London for the foreseeable future.

