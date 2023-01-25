SPORT

Tottenham hoping to wrap up deal of Sporting Lisbon star amid concerns of possible Chelsea hijack

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham is hoping to wrap up a deal for sporting Lisbon right back Pedro Porro but are frightened that Chelsea will attempt to hijack their move for the Sporting Lisbon star.

An initial offer from spurs was rejected by Sporting Lisbon, but Spurs are now making effort to meet again with them, with hope of agreeing a deal finally.

Chelsea, have expressed interest in the right back, but the agent is focusing on a deal with Tottenham. Although Chelsea are eager to find a replacement for the injured Reece James before the window ends, but it seems sporting Lisbon are not willing to let their man leave for a fee less than the release clause of £39 million.

However, recent findings from Portugal have shown that Tottenham Hotspur is set to offer a fee close to the amount with appealing add-ons to get the right back and prevent any possible hijack from Chelsea

Godstime224 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti Says He Doesn’t Have To Explain Why He Benched Kroos And Modric.

11 mins ago

Reactions as Newcastle players were seen waving goodbye to Caleta-Car after his red card last night

19 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Newcastle open to selling Saint-Maximin;Man Utd looking to sign another striker

28 mins ago

FA CUP: Guardiola’s Strongest XI That could See Man City Qualify for next round versus Arsenal

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button