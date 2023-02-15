This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Hotspur football club have become the first English team to suffer four consecutive defeat in the Knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League since Arsenal football club in 2017, following their 1-0 defeat against Italian Serie A Champions AC Milan football club at San Siro Stadium in Italy on Tuesday night

Antonio Conte led Tottenham Hotspur football club have not been getting it right in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and they also suffered a defeat on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur football club surrendered their lead against Leicester City football club over the weekend as they were beaten 4-1, and they also lost 1-0 to AC Milan football club in Italy.

A first half goal from Real Madrid football club of Spain loanee Brahim Diaz gave AC Milan football club a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AC Milan football club.

The victory over Tottenham Hotspur football club has now given AC Milan football club an advantage ahead of the return leg.

With Tottenham Hotspur football club’s narrow 1-0 defeat against AC Milan football club at San Siro Stadium in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, it means they have become the first English Premier League club to lose four straight matches in the Knockout stage since Arsenal football club;

“Tottenham Hotspur football club are the first English side to lose four Champions League knockout stage games in a row since Arsenal between 2016 and 2017. They haven’t scored a goal in any of those games. “

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)