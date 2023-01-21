Total goals scored by Osimhen this season as Napoli chase down their first Serie A title in 33 years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

19 games are in the bag and 19 more to go as Napoli chase down their first Serie A title since 1990. Gli Azurri further extended their grip on the Serie A title race on Saturday by beating local rivals Salernitana 2-0 to temporarily move 12 points ahead of the chasing pack. Goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen immediately either side of half-time made sure that Napoli will be at least nine points clear at the halfway point of the season after a straight-forward win in soaking Salerno.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who was on target yet again has been in unstoppable form this season as he currently leads the scoring chart. The 24 year old has now bagged 13 goals in Serie A this campaign and is no doubt helping Napoli in their quest to end their Serie A drought. With his latest strike, Osimhen is now 23rd in Napoli’s all time scoring chart with 41 goals in all competitions, since he signed for the club almost three years ago in a deal that made him the most expensive African player in history. Napoli do not have to worry about Juventus in the title race who were docked 15 points on Friday for illicit use of transfers to boost their balance sheet.

Save the ruling is being overturned on appeal later this year, the Old Lady are out of the race, making Napoli’s bid for a first league crown in 33 years that much simpler. Osimhen is currently on fire and if Gli Azurri are to overcome the hurdles of their remaining 19 games and win the title, they need the star striker to stay injury free and continue firing from all angles.

