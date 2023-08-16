TOT vs MUN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Premier League Showdown

Manchester United will be bidding to register their second straight victory in the new English Premier League season when they square off against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in their next game of the campaign.

The Red Devils will be going into the high-profile clash off the back of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the season, and they will be looking for another victory over the Londoners to improve their stand in the league standings.

Spurs, on the other hand, will enter the clash after their dramatic 2-2 draw against Brentford in their first game of the new English Premier League season last Sunday, and they will be looking for a victory over the Red Devils to register their first victory of the campaign.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Tottenham Hotspur will play host to Manchester United in their next English Premier League game on Saturday, August 19, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The much-anticipated game will commence at exactly 5:30 PM (Nigerian time).

