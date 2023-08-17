TOT vs MUN: Manchester United’s Injury Lists Ahead Of Saturday’s Premier League Showdown

Manchester United will be aiming to further perfect their impressive start to the new English Premier League campaign when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their next game of the season on Saturday in London.

The Red Devils will enter the high-profile contest after their hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener, and they will be looking for another victory over Tottenham to make it two straight victories in a row.

Injury List:

Manchester United could be going into the Premier League game against Tottenham without the services of Lisandro Martinez, following the ankle injury he picked up against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund is not expected to feature against Tottenham as he is yet to fully recover from the back injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Kobbie Mainoo will not be available for selection against Tottenham on Saturday as he is still battling a comeback from the ankle injury he picked up during the summer pre-season campaign.

Tyrell Malacia is also a major doubt for Saturday’s English Premier League showdown following the muscle injury he sustained a few weeks ago.

