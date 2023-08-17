TOT vs MUN: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

Manchester United will have a chance to register their second straight victory in the new English Premier League season when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening in London.

The Erik ten Hag-led team will be going into the Premier League clash after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the new campaign, and the Red Devils will be looking for another win over Spurs on Saturday to improve their stand in the league standings.

Team :

Manchester United could be going into the game against Tottenham Hotspur without the services of Lisandro Martinez, due to the injury he picked up against Wolves last Monday at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund remains unavailable for Manchester United again this weekend as he continues to recover from the back injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Tyrell Malacia will not be available for the Red Devils on Saturday against Spurs, as he is yet to recover from the ankle injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup vs Tottenham:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Kickoff Time:

The English Premier League clash will get underway at exactly 5:30 PM (Nigerian time) on Saturday.

