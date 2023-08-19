TOT VS MUN: 3 tactics Ten Hag should not implement despite the complaints.

Man United will face Tottenham Hotspur at on Saturday evening. Man United failed to give the fans what they needed in their last game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Mason Mount failed to repay Erik Ten Hag’s trust. So, fans singled out fee players that should not start the next game. However, checkout 3 tactics Erik Ten Hag should not try against Spurs despite the complaints.

Benching Marcus Rashford

It might cross Ten Hag’s mind to commit such a big mistake after fans called for the Englishman to be dropped. However, Ten Hag should not try that tactics. It is only Marcus Rashford that can withstand the brilliance of Erik Dier and the threat of Christian Romero.

Starting Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine winger is the reason why Erik Ten Hag’s men has not been scoring the goals they deserve. The winger wasted so many goalscoring chances. So, he should sit on the bench against Spurs.

Deploying Marcus Rashford as a center forward

The experiment has not worked at all.

