TOT VS MNU: Manchester United Stars Who Are Set To Miss This Crucial Game & Others Who Are Doubtful

Manchester United will be looking for another three points when they travel to Tottenham on Saturday. The Red Devils come into this game off the back of a 1-0 win against Wolves on Monday and will need to put in a better performance to beat a hungry Tottenham team, that would be aiming for their first win of the season after a 2-2 draw with Brentford in their opening game.

Having said that, there has been some recent news from the Manchester United camp ahead of this crucial derby.

Manchester United has revealed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered an ankle injury ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham. The Argentine defender was pulled off at halftime of the game over Wolves, which many assumed was owing to his early yellow card, but it was later found that he sustained an ankle injury. He would be joining Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Rasmus Hojlund has returned to training but is still a major doubt for this game as he works to regain his fitness after suffering a back injury prior to his move from Atalanta. Erik Ten Hag will decide whether or not he will participate in this game.

Also, Anthony Martial has returned to full team training and appears to be on track to play in this game. Erik Ten Hag will decide whether or not he will participate in this game.

