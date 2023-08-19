TOT VS MNU: Man United’s team news, possible lineup, head-to-head, and kickoff time for the EPL game

Manchester United is placed in between two possible fates in today’s Premier League contest against Tottenham at Hotspur Stadium which include grabbing their second unbeaten stretch or ending it this evening. Erik ten Hag escaped sharing points with Wolves in they opening game of the campaign after Varane’s timely intervention with a defend-less heading to pass the goalkeeper.

Ange Postecoglou’s men faced Brentford last weekend in a controversial EPL opener, ended up with a single point after a 2-2 draw

Manchester United team news

Lisandro Martinez sustained minor ankle injury against Wolves but is expected to be available in Erik ten Hag’s lineup against Tottenham. If he couldn’t make it, Victor Lindelof would be on standby alongside Harry Maguire whose proposed £30m transfer to West Ham wasn’t completed successfully.

Rasmus Hojlund has back injury, Kobbie Mainoo is currently passing through ankle problem, Tyrell Malacia and Diallo both face knee problems, and Tom Heaton still battling with Calf injury. Eriksen would take control of the midfield alongside Casmiro in the attacking midfield.

Possible lineup:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Head-to-Head

Kickoff time

Tottenham is set to host the Red Devils this evening in their second Premier League game of the season around 5:30 pm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

