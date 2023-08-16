TOT VS MNU: Man United Team News, Suitable XI, Kickoff Time & Referee For This Crucial EPL Clash

Manchester United will be looking to extend their winning streak when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The Red Devils won their first game by a close margin despite a disappointing showing by the team.

Erik Ten Hag’s players will face another tough test against Tottenham, and they will need to step up their game if they are to come away with a win. The Lilywhites would be searching for their first win after drawing Brentford in their first game. This game already appears to be interesting.

* Manchester United Team news & Injury Update:

Following some disappointing performances, Ten Hag is anticipated to make a few changes to his starting XI. Mason Mount and Garnacho, who both struggled against Wolves are likely to be dropped. Sancho and Eriksen are likely to take their position.

Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia, Tom Heaton, Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad Diallo are all set to miss this game because they are still in the medical tent.

*Suitable Manchester United XI To Face Tottenham:

*Date & Kickoff Time:

This game will be played on Saturday the 19th of August 2023 with kick-off taking place at 5:30 pm. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

* Referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Game:

The referee for the fixture will be Michael Oliver.

