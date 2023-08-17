TOT vs MNU: Man United players who are doubtful for Saturday’s match & Others who are out

The Red Devils are facing a potential setback ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as injury concerns loom over a total of six players.

The Manchester based outfit are fresh off a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, might find themselves short-handed when they travel to the capital.

One player in doubt is Lisandro Martinez, who was substituted at halftime during the Wolverhampton encounter due to a slight knock.

Raphael Varane, his center-back partner, confirmed the injury post-match. The severity of Martinez’s condition remains uncertain, raising questions about his availability. In the event of his absence, Victor Lindelof is likely to be his replacement.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is also dealing with a back problem, causing him to miss the previous game. Alongside the Danish forward, Tom Heaton is set to sit out the early weeks of the campaign due to an injury concern.

Adding to the woes, three players – Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Amad – are sidelined due to injuries sustained during the pre-season. Coach Erik ten Hag explained that these injuries are serious one and will require a considerable amount of time to heal.

Despite the injury woes, United’s bench against Wolverhampton saw Harry Maguire and Dean Henderson in reserve, a move that raised speculation about their futures at the club.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, who missed the entirety of pre-season due to a hamstring injury sustained in May, might be considered as an option for the upcoming clash against Tottenham.

