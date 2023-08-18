TOT Vs MNU: How Manchester United Could Line Up in the EPL Game Against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United started the season with a win but Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, would know that a similar performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday would see his team comfortably beaten.

The Red Devils struggled to string four to five passes together throughout the game and the game control in midfield was poor. If the Red Devils are to get a win against Tottenham, Casemiro has to do more in the middle of the park, and Mason Mount has to step up, both defensively and attack-wise. The overall play of the Red Devils would have to be better.

Tottenham Hotspur would miss Harry Kane, who got a move to the German Bundesliga, where he would be playing for Bayern Munich. This is one less threat to worry about for Manchester United but the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min can do plenty of damage, just as the 2-2 draw against Brentford showed.

We already know that Andre Onana would be starting the game between the sticks for the Red Devils. It is also a certainty, in the absence of injuries, that Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez would link up in defense once again.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in an impressive display against Wolverhampton Wanderers and would likely start as the right-back. Luke Shaw would be the starter in the left-back position given his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It is in the middle of the park and upfront that Erik ten Hag has tough decisions to make. However, we are backing him to stick with Mason Mount, whose energy would be needed against an in-form James Maddison.

There could also be a switch upfront that could see Alejandro Garnacho dropped to the bench following his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Marcus Rashford taking his place. Jadon Sancho is poised to play as the false nine with Anthony Martial yet to be fit enough to start.

Below is how Manchester United’s starting lineup could look against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday:

