Manchester City will pick up where they left off in their attempt to unseat Arsenal leading the English Premier League standings.

Manchester city will be looking to cut the distance on Arsenal by defeating Spurs in the high-profile Premier League encounter. They are coming off an amazing 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their most recent game.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other end, will come into the game following a tenacious 1-0 away triumph against Fulham United in their most recent Premier League game. They will be hoping for second victory over Manchester City to resurrect their ambitions of finishing in the top four.

Head-to-Head

The Premier League has seen Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City face off 51 times. Spurs will enter the next encounter with a stronger head-to-head record of 27 wins to City’s 17 wins, while 7 of their initial games ended in draws.

Kickoff time and date

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Manchester city is schedule to be play on Sunday, 5 fabuary 2023 at precisely 16:30 GMT.

