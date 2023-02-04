TOT vs MCI: Manchester City Team News, Possible Lineup And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Sunday’s PL Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City will be bidding to close the gap on Arsenal on Sunday when they take a trip to London to keep a date with Tottenham Hotspur in their next game of the campaign.

The Citizens will be going into the contest after their impressive 3-0 victory over Wolves in their last Premier League outing, and they will be looking for another victory over Tottenham on Sunday to keep their hopes of winning the league title race alive.

Team :

The Manchester team will be going into the high-profile Premier League match against Spurs with no fresh injury concerns except for Phil Foden and John Stones, who are still in the treatment room for their respective injuries.

However, the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Riyad Mahrez are all expected to make the starting lineup against Tottenham on Sunday.

Manchester City’s possible starting lineup vs Spurs:

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, and Haaland.

Kickoff Time:

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City is expected to begin at exactly 5:30 PM Nigerian time on Sunday.

