TOT vs Man Utd: Team Analysis Ahead Of their Match

Manchester United will aim to secure their second victory in the Premier League this season when they face Tottenham on Saturday. It’s been quite a while for United to achieve such a feat in a league season as the last time was during the 2017-18 campaign under the guidance of José Mourinho. The Red Devils were fortunate to snatch all three points in their opening match against Wolves on Matchday 1.

In a game where Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory thanks to Raphael Varane’s header, Wolves displayed their attacking prowess by attempting a remarkable 23 shots. This marked the highest number of shots faced by Manchester United in a Premier League match at Old Trafford in nearly 18 years. Making an impressive debut for the club André Onana made six crucial saves to ensure a clean sheet.

Although the Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham did not commence with a win, their 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend holds promise. During the game, Spurs dominated possession with a remarkable 69.6% and completed a total of 638 passes outperforming their average for the 2022-23 season. It is evident that the Australian manager has successfully implemented his preferred style of play with his new team but he must begin producing positive results in the near future.

Spurs will be without three of their key players Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, and Rodrigo Bentancur for this game due to injuries. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of Tanguy Ndombélé who is a major doubt. There is some hope as defender Cristian Romero who suffered a head injury after scoring last weekend against Brentford may make a return. If Romero is unable to play, Eric Dier might step in and partner with summer signing, Micky van de Ven in the central defense.

Manchester United’s big summer signing Rasmus Højlund isn’t expected to be fit for this match, as he still recuperates from a back injury, while Lisandro Martínez is a doubt following an injury in the 1-0 win over Wolves on Matchday 1. Tyrell Malacia is definitely out for the Red Devils, with a knee injury.

Anike (

)