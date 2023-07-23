TOT vs LEI: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their preparations for the 2023–24 Premier League season when they face Leicester City on Sunday in Bangkok.

Spurs began their pre-season with a 3-2 loss to rivals West Ham United on Tuesday, while Leicester won their first friendly of the summer 1-0 over Northampton Town last weekend before defeating OG Leuven in a training-ground match on Wednesday.

The Foxes have two more friendlies this summer against Tottenham and Liverpool before commencing their Championship campaign on August 6 at home against Coventry City.

Tottenham, however, lost a five-goal thriller to bitter rivals West Ham in their first pre-season match on Tuesday.

Spurs fell behind two goals early in the match in Perth until Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie came off the bench to level the scores, but West Ham won it late on, with Gianluca Scamacca scoring to make it 3-2 at Optus Stadium.

Leicester are ahead of Tottenham in terms of pre-season preparations, so the Foxes should be the fitter side on Sunday.

KICKOFF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur versus Leicester City match will go down today at 11AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)