TOT vs CHE: How Graham Potter Could Lineup His Team To Get The Much-Needed Victory On Sunday

The blockbuster fixture of this weekend in the English Premier League will be staged in London on Sunday, where Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will lock horns with each other at the Tottenham Stadium. The game however promises to be very interesting as the two London-based teams will be looking for a victory to boost their top-four finish ambitions.

The Blues will be going into the London Derby off the back of their disappointing 1-0 home loss to Southampton in their last Premier League match, and they will be looking for the much-needed victory over Spurs on Sunday to end their four-game winless streak in the campaign.

How will Graham Potter line up his team for the Premier League showdown on Sunday?

Chelsea will be going into Sunday’s London Derby with a long list of injured players who are still going through rehabilitation for their respective injuries.

Ngolo Kante, Ceaser Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, and Armando Broja have all been ruled out of the game with injuries.

Thiago Silva and Reece James are back in training with the Blues after missing their previous game due to their respective injuries.

Chelsea’s possible starting line-up vs Tottenham:

Kepa: Cucurella, Benoit, Silva, James, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.

