TOT vs CHE: Chelsea’s last 5 EPL visits to Tottenham and How They Performed

With just one win in 10 games across all competitions this year, Chelsea have been anything but fantastic so far. Despite spending in excess of $600 million more than any other team in the transfer market this season, the Blues have been deplorable on the pitch and that’s why they are presently in 10th place on the Premier league table. Up next for Graham Potter’s men is a trip to White Hart Lane to face Tottenham Hotspurs in their final game this month. The match which is scheduled to kick-off by 14:30 West Africa Standard time on February 26th will mark the 62nd meeting between these two sides in the top flight since 1992. Without much ado, take a look at how Chelsea performed in their last five meetings with Tottenham Hotspurs away from home;

1- Tottenham 0 vs 3 Chelsea (19 September 2021)

Centre-backs Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger both scored as three second-half goals earned Chelsea a 3-0 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur to go level with Liverpool at the top of the table.

2- Tottenham Hotspurs 0 vs 1 Chelsea (4th February 2021)

Jorginho’s first-half penalty proved the difference as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 to continue their unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel.

3- Tottenham Hotspurs 0 vs 2 Chelsea (22 December 2019)

Willian scored both goals as Chelsea bounced back from successive defeats to record a 2-0 win over 10-man Tottenham Hotspur.

4- Tottenham Hotspurs 3 vs 1 Chelsea (24 November 2018)

A wonderful individual goal from Son Heung-min helped Spurs end Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the season with a 3-1 win at Wembley Stadium.

5- Tottenham Hotspurs 1 vs 2 Chelsea (20 August 2017)

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea claimed a 2-1 win to leave Tottenham Hotspur rueing missed chances in their first Premier League match at Wembley Stadium.

From the statistics above, the Blue contingent of West London have won four of their last five Premier league meetings with Tottenham Hotspurs away from home. 11 points currently separates fourth place side Spurs and 10th place Chelsea on the table. Who do you think will come out top in this game?

