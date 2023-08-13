TOT vs BRE: Match Preview & Kickoff Time

Brentford will play Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League game of the season. Both teams will be looking for a good start in a London derby that is likely to be dominated by crucial players’ fates.

Brentford is coming off a five-match winless streak in preseason. Three draws and two losses may raise concerns about their season preparation. They did, however, finish with a clean sheet, drawing 0-0 with Lille. After allowing two or more goals in the previous three games, this should be considered a positive.

Tottenham Hotspur have a new manager in Ange Postecoglou, who has previously managed in Japan and Scotland. The Australian has made it clear that he intends to bring a winning attitude to the North London club.

He will, however, have to do so without the club’s iconic forward, Harry Kane, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane showed the new management what he can provide with five goals in four preseason games. The north London club must now look past England’s captain, and they have some fascinating new arrivals.

KICKOFF TIME: Brentford versus Tottenham Hotspur match will go down today at 2PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)