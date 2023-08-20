TOT 2-0 MUN: Why Ten Hag might become the first EPL manager to be sacked this season

Manchester United have made a woeful start to the Premier League this season which is giving their fans serious concern as a result, Erik Ten Hag might become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Manchester United had a promising start against Tottenham Hotspur today as they missed opportunities in the first half while Tottenham also came close to scoring. The visitors lost control in the second half and allowed the host to take their chances and won the game by 2-0 in the end. Goals were scored by Pape Matar Sarr and Lisandro Martinez (own goal).

However, there was no clear pattern in the way Manchester United played today as the players lacked chemistry which raised the question of if Ten Hag can return the club to its glory days. The project seems to have gone down the drain with how Manchester United have played in their last two games which explains why Ten Hag might become the first Premier League manager to be sacked if the team continue performing like this.

Manchester United’s next games are against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

